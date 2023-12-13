Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
In addition to the 175-square-foot deck, Blend Projects also offers to build amenities like outdoor showers, saunas, and ADUs.
As a default option, the kitchens come outfitted with Fisher &amp; Paykel appliances and a matte black finish for all the cabinetry pulls and fixtures. The lighting throughout the home is sourced from Graypants, Muuto, A-N-D Light, Barter, and Wesco.
Made from MDF and finished-grade plywood, the wall panels are fabricated by Blend Projects at their workshop in Nanaimo, BC. The aluminum-framed windows from Pella are placed to enhance cross ventilation through the home. As seen in the kitchen, skylights and clerestory glazing are added wherever possible.
Blend Projects offers to install solar arrays and water catchment systems in their homes to make living in them more sustainable.
After more than 15 years spent in construction, high school friends Simon Fyall and Richard Egli started to imagine an architecture that blended in with the landscape of British Columbia better than industry-standard buildings. Soon after, the pair founded Blend Projects to build their vision: crisp gabled homes strung together from eight-foot-long cedar-sided glulam sections.
Planning regulations required a gable roof, which the architects split into four shed roofs carefully designed to respond to heavy snow shed and meet spatial and aesthetic wishes.
"They wanted a very practical house, with separate zones for kids and adults," said Taugbøl. "Because of the split levels, the experience of the space varies when you walk through it," and ascend the staircase. "The acoustics are also great due to the wood paneling in the ceiling." The Raimond pendent lights are from moooi, and the fireplace seating is IKEA.
Located in California’s Sugar Bowl neighborhood, this shadowy lair by Mork-Ulnes Architects looks like something out of fairy tale. "We call the house Troll Hus, with a reference to the otherworldly beings in Norse mythology and Scandinavian folklore that are said to dwell in remote mountains," architect Casper Mork-Ulnes says.
The cabin is clad in untreated, locally sourced pine that will develop a silvery-gray patina over time.
In the kitchen, a sliding glass door provides direct access to a large adjacent terrace.
The pyramidal roofs of the cabins allow snow to slide down to the ground.
The simple, fuss-free kitchen and dining area flows into the living lounge.
High ceilings, white walls, and a polished concrete floor create a simple backdrop for the black-and-wood finishes of the kitchen.
The home is located on a plateau in the area's rolling, hilly landscape.
Designed by the Canadian firm Pelletier de Fontenay in collaboration with architect François Abbott, the residence is located in the rural town of Hartley in Quebec, Canada.
Sitting on a plateau over the rolling landscape of rural Quebec, the residence comprises three joined, gable roof structures, each oriented differently. It takes inspiration from the local farmhouses and barns of the area, whose steep rooflines help shed snow in the winter, and whose wood-clad facades traditionally used lumber from local trees.
MuuwSpace, a prefabricated hexagonal cabin wrapped in glass, metal, and wood, measures almost 100 square feet and features a starting price of $32K.
