“Architecture and sculpture are both about breaking norms,” says Winka Dubbeldam, designer.
Eunnice was opposed to the architects’ idea of a black exterior, so they compromised on a graphite gray cladding complemented by red cedar infill panels. The understated landscape design is by Gregg Bleam.
The second-story bedroom wing faces east, toward the warmth of the morning sun and away from neighbors. The graphite gray cladding on the exterior is by Richlite.
The property includes about an acre of woods and sits at the edge of federal parkland. “Looking out these windows, your view just extends forever,” says Eunnice. Beneath the bedrooms, a secondary living area serves as a pool-house.
In the couple’s bedroom, a Nook upholstered platform bed from Blu Dot is flanked by C Shape end tables from Yamazaki Home.
“We told Eric and Meejin we wanted the house to be highly conceptual. They got it right away,” says Patrick.
Designed by architects Eric Höweler and Meejin Yoon, the home centers on a soaring living/dining area with warm walnut flooring and large glass walls from Western Window Systems. A vintage Korean chest complements the neutral palette.
A painting by Yael hangs near the Murphy bed in the make-shift guest sleeping quarters.
“I don’t paint landscapes when I’m here because I can’t compete with the natural beauty,” says Yael.
Inside, the flooring is radiant concrete, and the home is further warmed with a clean-burning Flores 8 stove by Buntfires. In fact, the entire house is conditioned without the use of fossil fuels.
The oak island and cupboards offset the kitchen’s black IKEA cabinetry.
Hilary and her husband, Jimmy, opted for a functional, restrained material palette. In the dining room, Rejuvenation pendants hang above a table by Hedge House and chairs from Hay.
“Everything needed to be approachable and simple,” says Hilary. “The house reflects who we are.”
The Ramseys finished the pool after they moved in. Although Alterstudio had also designed a cabana, the couple decided not to build it in favor of keeping more outdoor space. Chairs and lounges by Loll join an umbrella by California Umbrella.
The wood cladding extends outside and wraps around a corner of the facade. Alemán Design Build oversaw the landscaping.
Around the corner from the kitchen, a family room sits between the courtyard on one side and the backyard on the other.