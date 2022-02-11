The home's rammed earth walls are featured mainly on the west-facing side, to regulate heat gain during warm days and maintain temperatures inside during chilly desert nights.
A view from the living room into the enclosed sun porch. The bright blue staircase adds a pop of color.
Minimalist wooden kitchen cabinets from Danish company Reform bring warmth to the space. The arabescato cremo marble counter was on clearance—there was just one large piece left.
After: A circular motif inspired by the seedpod of the native kōwhai tree appears throughout the kitchen in stained glass, tile, and brass details.
After: The tall cabinetry along the back wall consolidates the fridge, pantry, laundry, and linen storage, opening up the rest of the kitchen for a lighter, more intuitive flow.
Several of the upper cabinets are fronted with stained glass panels bearing a floral motif inspired by the kōwhai tree.
After: Solid walnut cabinetry sits comfortably beside the home’s original matai floors, reconnecting the kitchen to the house’s 1940s character.
A variety of cement tiles from Zia Tile brightens the new primary bathroom. Constantino Camacho of CJD Builders Inc. custom built the vanity, which Warwas set off the floor to make the room feel bigger.
Leila made the light in the primary bedroom herself from a simple kit using silk fabric she bought in Madrid. "
Along the side wall, oak wardrobes and a deep bench seat frame the window. Leila made many of the soft furnishings in the home herself—including the brightly patterned bench cushion.
The kitchen features oak joinery and a worktop crafted from a rare, green-veined marble with bullnose edges. “Every time I see the kitchen, I’m glad that we went for that stone,” says homeowner Leila D'Angelo. “It’s just so unique.”