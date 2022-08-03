The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from European larch that's finished with a deep brown tone that mimics the color of tree trunks.
Before: The powder room had the same tile treatment found elsewhere.
The guest bedroom feels private without being closed off, thanks to ample glazing. “Our houses are skeletons with windows,” says Manieu.
Pierangelo Caimi and Constanza Ríos’s family home in Puertecillo, Chile, requires a balancing act. The cliffside residence showcases broad views to the south through glass walls in the open-plan living spaces.
Large glass doors frame views of the pastoral setting.
A little cottage in North Carolina is furnished with a cluster of wood-stump end tables by Urbia, two Eames rockers, and a 16-H wood-burning stove by Stûv.
Scaly Mountain, North Carolina
