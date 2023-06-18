SubscribeSign In
Before: The living room was streamlined dramatically, with the extra storage on one wall removed, and the fireplace façade transformed. The designers also redid all of the millwork, so it doesn’t distract from the view through the twelve-foot-high windows.
The designers re-sized the cabinetry and extended the custom stove hood up to the high ceilings to better balance the proportions of the room. The fronts were kept deliberately minimal, with no hardware.
New streamlined cabinets are painted in Benjamin Moore, ‘Sea Haze,’ with a super functional Caesarstone counter in ‘Organic White.’ For the backsplash, honed Calacatta Bettogli Classic marble was used to spotlight its dramatic veining. “Kirsti loves stone, so that was where we got to play,” says Mattingly.
Designers Sandy Gallois and Hana Mattingly worked with the owners to instill a whole new look and feel to this Lake Tahoe cabin, starting in the kitchen. “We're big foodies, and we love to cook and host,” says Kirsti, so the home was designed for friends and family to gather. As such, the designers relocated the sink to the peninsula so that whomever is there can stay in the conversation. The stools are the Danish Design Store High Stool, in soaped oak and natural leather.
“This wasn’t a reconstruction, but a major renovation,” says Dora. “The bones were there.”
Glass doors enclose the dining area so that it can be opened up to the terrace in warmer months, and the seascape is still a part of the interior in the cooler weather when the doors are closed.
A vintage rug sits with a Koti Sofa by Hem, reproduction Eames moulded plywood chairs, and a vintage travertine table from Midcentury LA. The credenza is also vintage, with the artwork above it by Maja Dlogolecki.
Custom white oak cabinets compose the kitchen. They’re topped with Calacatta Bella Honed Marble. Fiber Stools by Muuto are tucked under the counter.
Decorotation added a partial wall that “mimics an original Eichler feature,” says the firm, in order to create separation between the entry and kitchen, as well as provide the couple with a landing zone for keys and phones.
The original front door was kept and refinished.
The light-filled staircase features a razor-thin metal railing, open maple treads, and a kids' reading nook tucked beneath it.
The new kitchen-and-dining area connects to the living area and the rear yard.
The renovated living room gave the space a splash of white, icluding a fireplace makeover, but retained the original red oak floors.
Spring cleaning is the perfect time to move larger appliances and heavier pieces of furniture to clean all the dirt, dust, and grime that is usually left unnoticed.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.
The birch was custom kerfed to look like planks and finished in a white varnish. The table and peninsula were also made to fit snugly into the A-frame.
Before the renovation, the kitchen looked out onto the street. Alma-nac moved it to the rear extension.
