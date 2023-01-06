Favorites
The parcel of land that Audi Culver and Ivy Siosi bought in Bloomington, Indiana, was advertised as hunting grounds, but the couple envisioned a workshop for their furniture company, Siosi, and a home that would double as a showroom. After designing the dwelling, they rolled up their sleeves and pitched in on the nearly two-year build.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
Josh and Natalie Pritchard’s residence in the woods of New Gloucester, Maine, consists of two parallel gable structures connected by a breezeway. The taller building is the home, and the shorter is a two-car garage with an in-law apartment. The Pritchard children call the wetlands behind the house “fairy land.”
The kitchen’s large island is the heart of the home, bringing guests and family together. “The kids love prepping food, coloring, and just chatting with us,” says Leah. “At all times in the day, if someone is in the kitchen, the little ones will gather at the island and get involved in whatever we are doing. It’s sweet that they love being with us in these moments.”
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.