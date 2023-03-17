SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Barbara DeWitt

Favorites

View 4 Photos
The balcony is an important part of tropical living, allowing one to enjoy breeze and light but also shade.
The balcony is an important part of tropical living, allowing one to enjoy breeze and light but also shade.
Pine plywood shelves offer great storage for a kids’ space, as does a carpeted floor.
Pine plywood shelves offer great storage for a kids’ space, as does a carpeted floor.
Built-in cabinets and open shelving illustrate a few design strategies: Use humble materials thoughtfully, and make place for stuff.
Built-in cabinets and open shelving illustrate a few design strategies: Use humble materials thoughtfully, and make place for stuff.