SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by Nicky McCatty

Favorites

View 5 Photos
A birds-eye view of Metal Lark after a fresh snow. The building's solar panel sits just behind the cabin along the gravel road. A dividing line of deciduous trees separates parking and dwelling space.
A birds-eye view of Metal Lark after a fresh snow. The building's solar panel sits just behind the cabin along the gravel road. A dividing line of deciduous trees separates parking and dwelling space.