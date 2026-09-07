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Collection by Craig Walters adam

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The study has floors covered in local terra-cotta bricks, and custom oak sliding doors. The couple will open the room up to the rest of the home if they're having a large party.
The study has floors covered in local terra-cotta bricks, and custom oak sliding doors. The couple will open the room up to the rest of the home if they're having a large party.
The door to the powder room is inset into the wall, and the slatted wood treatment running along the base extends to the storage on both sides.
The door to the powder room is inset into the wall, and the slatted wood treatment running along the base extends to the storage on both sides.
The glass cut-outs at the bottom of the door act as an "indicator light
The glass cut-outs at the bottom of the door act as an "indicator light