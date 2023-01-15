In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
“Someone snidely asked if we were building a rec center. I thought, This is what architecture should be about, asking, 'what is a home, what could it be?'”