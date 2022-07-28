Favorites
The wall between the dining room and kitchen was opened up to increase the flow and make room for an extra-long island that totals fifty linear feet of counterspace. At the center of the plan is the slatted woodwork that covers a core for the kitchen storage, a bathroom, and a laundry room. “That became a wonderful opportunity for a beautiful wood feature,” says Maziarski.
Now the living area flows gracefully into the dining room and connects the view to the backyard. The new eight-foot by 11-foot window on the back wall ensures lots of natural light and "a true indoor-outdoor feel," says Naber. "We have beautiful sunsets and love being able to look out the windows into our backyard."
