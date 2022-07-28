SubscribeSign In
In the powder bathroom, bespoke Calico wallpaper can be seen in the mirror, which is set against a backdrop of green Cle tile. “That’s our Miami experience,” says Kristi.
The firm color-blocked the bathrooms, using peach dimensional tile here with terrazzo flooring.
Dimensional tile lines the walls and the glass enclosure wraps the shower bench. A new skylight brings in natural light to the room, as it doesn’t have an exterior wall.
In the bathroom, the vanity is wrapped with the slatted white oak detail and topped with quartzite. Engineered terrazzo tile covers the floor.
White oak cabinetry dots the new hallway outside the main bedroom, as does a new skylight to bring in more light.
The room benefits from much more natural light, thanks to the open plan and new windows.
The wall between the dining room and kitchen was opened up to increase the flow and make room for an extra-long island that totals fifty linear feet of counterspace. At the center of the plan is the slatted woodwork that covers a core for the kitchen storage, a bathroom, and a laundry room. “That became a wonderful opportunity for a beautiful wood feature,” says Maziarski.
The team replaced the picture window with a stacking glass door that opens to the yard.
The former closet was transformed by opening up the wall to the bedroom and adding a skylight above the bathtub. The light timber joinery and bright white surfaces enhance the feeling of light.
Green hydraulic tiles create a soothing scene in one of the couple's newly-refreshed bathrooms.
At the entry, Naber improved the welcome via a new door with a fresh coat of black paint and brass hardware. A Clé tile threshold and a hanging mobile from Anthropologie further spruce the spot.
Now the living area flows gracefully into the dining room and connects the view to the backyard. The new eight-foot by 11-foot window on the back wall ensures lots of natural light and "a true indoor-outdoor feel," says Naber. "We have beautiful sunsets and love being able to look out the windows into our backyard."
A cozy mix of textures beckons from the living room.
Naber revamped the kitchen with flat-front white cabinets, durable solid surface Cosentino counters by Dekton, and West Elm pendents for a light and airy destination.
In a bathroom, a credenza found on Etsy was topped with marble and converted to a vanity. Tulum tile from the Cement Tile Shop covers the floors while elongated subway tile, laid in a vertical grid, updates the walls. Schoolhouse Electric pendants complete the look.
Kitchen; hidden appliance garage.
Oak lines the interior for a tactile surprise, and the marble counter echoes the marble on the island and perimeter counters.
A look at the couple's adjoining bathroom.
