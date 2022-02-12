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After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.
After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.
The redesigned kitchen maintained plenty of cupboard space by taking better advantage of the left wall for storage, including, near the window, a cupboard from which the hidden TV unfolds.
The redesigned kitchen maintained plenty of cupboard space by taking better advantage of the left wall for storage, including, near the window, a cupboard from which the hidden TV unfolds.
After 10 years of living in this post-and-beam house designed by celebrated local architect John Storrs, Jeff and Todd knew they wanted a renovation to focus on opening up the kitchen.
After 10 years of living in this post-and-beam house designed by celebrated local architect John Storrs, Jeff and Todd knew they wanted a renovation to focus on opening up the kitchen.
Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
The living area doubles as a showroom for Isaac and Sydney’s new studio, Granada Form. A Slice table is surrounded by Boston chairs by Chilton, and behind them is a Peg shelving system. The Mori pendants are by RBW.
The living area doubles as a showroom for Isaac and Sydney’s new studio, Granada Form. A Slice table is surrounded by Boston chairs by Chilton, and behind them is a Peg shelving system. The Mori pendants are by RBW.
Aleksandra shifted and shortened the window to pack in usable storage around it. The cabinets are painted Rainy Afternoon by Benjamin Moore, combined with white oak boxes for contrast. “We were also badly hit by the material price increases during Covid,” says Aleksandra, whether it was kitchen cabinets or framing lumber. The couple were receiving quotes that changed week to week.
Aleksandra shifted and shortened the window to pack in usable storage around it. The cabinets are painted Rainy Afternoon by Benjamin Moore, combined with white oak boxes for contrast. “We were also badly hit by the material price increases during Covid,” says Aleksandra, whether it was kitchen cabinets or framing lumber. The couple were receiving quotes that changed week to week.
In the primary bathroom, looking from the open shower through its glass wall. The wall-mounted Cylinder Double Sconce ($199) is from Schoolhouse.
In the primary bathroom, looking from the open shower through its glass wall. The wall-mounted Cylinder Double Sconce ($199) is from Schoolhouse.
Looking toward the kitchen, with its combination of oak and white-painted cabinets. On the floor is a Shore Studios gradient mat ($289).
Looking toward the kitchen, with its combination of oak and white-painted cabinets. On the floor is a Shore Studios gradient mat ($289).
The kitchen as seen from the dining table, with the home's new sliding-glass doors. On the upper shelves is a George Nelson Tripod Desk Clock ($725)
The kitchen as seen from the dining table, with the home's new sliding-glass doors. On the upper shelves is a George Nelson Tripod Desk Clock ($725)
The kitchen now features a seating area featuring a Moooi Container table, Hay chairs and a banquette upholstered in a crimson fabric by Kvadrat. The pendant is by &amp;Tradition.
The kitchen now features a seating area featuring a Moooi Container table, Hay chairs and a banquette upholstered in a crimson fabric by Kvadrat. The pendant is by &amp;Tradition.
Painting the walls Benjamin Moore's Gentleman's Gray went a long way to elevate the den, which doubles as an office for Noah. Interior designer Allyson Campbell completed the space with a Roche Bobois sofa, a lounge chair by Ferm Living and pillows covered in a Garza Maria stripe (on sofa) and fabric by Pierre Frey (on the built-ins flanking the fireplace).
Painting the walls Benjamin Moore's Gentleman's Gray went a long way to elevate the den, which doubles as an office for Noah. Interior designer Allyson Campbell completed the space with a Roche Bobois sofa, a lounge chair by Ferm Living and pillows covered in a Garza Maria stripe (on sofa) and fabric by Pierre Frey (on the built-ins flanking the fireplace).
With no major structural work to do, the design team focused on things like color, and on the exterior they paired Benjamin Moore’s Cabbage Patch green with a front door painted in the company’s Tawny Day Lily. “Kim had a lot of really great people on the project,” Bestor explains, “and that made it possible to go super fast and still be design-y and not just do a white box.”
With no major structural work to do, the design team focused on things like color, and on the exterior they paired Benjamin Moore’s Cabbage Patch green with a front door painted in the company’s Tawny Day Lily. “Kim had a lot of really great people on the project,” Bestor explains, “and that made it possible to go super fast and still be design-y and not just do a white box.”
A vintage 1970s pendant hangs above a custom cherry dining table by Mambo Jambo, which features ceramic tiles by Studio Mano.
A vintage 1970s pendant hangs above a custom cherry dining table by Mambo Jambo, which features ceramic tiles by Studio Mano.
The backyard office looks out on a beautiful cherry tree. “I feel so fortunate that while I’m working I can see this tree and beyond it the home that Becca designed for us,” says Alex.
The backyard office looks out on a beautiful cherry tree. “I feel so fortunate that while I’m working I can see this tree and beyond it the home that Becca designed for us,” says Alex.
The kitchen wall was also removed to enlarge the space. Pocket doors now separate it from the living area. Sleek gray cabinetry designed by Rebecca and fabricated by Gryf Construction provides a quiet counterpoint to the exuberant Italian terrazzo island and backsplash. The faucet is from Kohler.
The kitchen wall was also removed to enlarge the space. Pocket doors now separate it from the living area. Sleek gray cabinetry designed by Rebecca and fabricated by Gryf Construction provides a quiet counterpoint to the exuberant Italian terrazzo island and backsplash. The faucet is from Kohler.
The goal of Gröna Huset is to allow clients to better connect with nature
The goal of Gröna Huset is to allow clients to better connect with nature
A refrigerator and freezer are integrated into the cabinetry, concealed behind storage hooks on the far left. The far right cabinet is equipped with a mobile induction hob for cooking.
A refrigerator and freezer are integrated into the cabinetry, concealed behind storage hooks on the far left. The far right cabinet is equipped with a mobile induction hob for cooking.
Gröna Huset is about 200 square feet, and it's designed to be flexible. Owners can use it as a cabin, an office, or a garden shed. At capacity, it sleeps six in bedrooms and one in the dining and living nook.
Gröna Huset is about 200 square feet, and it's designed to be flexible. Owners can use it as a cabin, an office, or a garden shed. At capacity, it sleeps six in bedrooms and one in the dining and living nook.

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