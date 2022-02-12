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Aleksandra shifted and shortened the window to pack in usable storage around it. The cabinets are painted Rainy Afternoon by Benjamin Moore, combined with white oak boxes for contrast. “We were also badly hit by the material price increases during Covid,” says Aleksandra, whether it was kitchen cabinets or framing lumber. The couple were receiving quotes that changed week to week.
Painting the walls Benjamin Moore's Gentleman's Gray went a long way to elevate the den, which doubles as an office for Noah. Interior designer Allyson Campbell completed the space with a Roche Bobois sofa, a lounge chair by Ferm Living and pillows covered in a Garza Maria stripe (on sofa) and fabric by Pierre Frey (on the built-ins flanking the fireplace).
With no major structural work to do, the design team focused on things like color, and on the exterior they paired Benjamin Moore’s Cabbage Patch green with a front door painted in the company’s Tawny Day Lily. “Kim had a lot of really great people on the project,” Bestor explains, “and that made it possible to go super fast and still be design-y and not just do a white box.”
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