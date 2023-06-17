Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
Bert and Yves decorated Hektor with artworks from their own collection, and pieces from visiting artists as well.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
A custom banquette anchors a vintage table with a Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant hanging above and vintage Scandinavian sconces rewired for accent lighting on the wall. The banquette’s placement against the wall allows for easy circulation through the room to the rear of the house.
The kitchen has Ikea Sektion Kitchen Cabinet innards paired with Semihandmade fronts, the Desert Grey Supermatte Shaker model. Caesarstone quartz covers the counters and backsplash, and the PC Linear Light is from Hay.