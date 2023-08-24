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Not far from Casablanca’s city center, architect Mehdi Berrada built this skylight-crowned, cube-shaped dwelling of concrete blocks for his family. Windows covered with strips of rusted steel keep the interiors, and their gray cement-covered walls, hidden from the street. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors open onto a tucked-away garden and lap pool. Charred oak, a board-formed concrete stairwell painted black, and a burned spruce ceiling calling to mind shou sugi ban are all warm, minimalist contrasts to the bright tiles that make frequent appearances in Moroccan homes.
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