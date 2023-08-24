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Collection by Damián Alcedo

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In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
Austin-based Davey McEathron designed a rammed earth house in the city's Holly neighborhood with the backing of developer Kevin Yang and builder Rabb Construction.
Austin-based Davey McEathron designed a rammed earth house in the city's Holly neighborhood with the backing of developer Kevin Yang and builder Rabb Construction.
Engineered wood floors in a chevron pattern cover the ground floor. The semi-circular window is a reoccurring motif in the original Bernard Rasch design.
Engineered wood floors in a chevron pattern cover the ground floor. The semi-circular window is a reoccurring motif in the original Bernard Rasch design.
"The curve moving down the bluestone lane is quite an anomaly in a subdivision," she says. "Our clients wished to keep the extension to one story, and as we only had a limited area to extend into, we decided to maximize our use of the block and build along the boundary."
"The curve moving down the bluestone lane is quite an anomaly in a subdivision," she says. "Our clients wished to keep the extension to one story, and as we only had a limited area to extend into, we decided to maximize our use of the block and build along the boundary."
"The galley-style kitchen on the south boundary has a slim footprint compared to the rest of the house, and allows for north-facing windows almost measuring 16 feet in height," says Naughtin. "The windows can be opened to draw warm air up and out of the space."
"The galley-style kitchen on the south boundary has a slim footprint compared to the rest of the house, and allows for north-facing windows almost measuring 16 feet in height," says Naughtin. "The windows can be opened to draw warm air up and out of the space."
Not far from Casablanca’s city center, architect Mehdi Berrada built this skylight-crowned, cube-shaped dwelling of concrete blocks for his family. Windows covered with strips of rusted steel keep the interiors, and their gray cement-covered walls, hidden from the street. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors open onto a tucked-away garden and lap pool. Charred oak, a board-formed concrete stairwell painted black, and a burned spruce ceiling calling to mind shou sugi ban are all warm, minimalist contrasts to the bright tiles that make frequent appearances in Moroccan homes.
Not far from Casablanca’s city center, architect Mehdi Berrada built this skylight-crowned, cube-shaped dwelling of concrete blocks for his family. Windows covered with strips of rusted steel keep the interiors, and their gray cement-covered walls, hidden from the street. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors open onto a tucked-away garden and lap pool. Charred oak, a board-formed concrete stairwell painted black, and a burned spruce ceiling calling to mind shou sugi ban are all warm, minimalist contrasts to the bright tiles that make frequent appearances in Moroccan homes.
Mehdi planted fig trees along the south facade, not only for the fruit, but because their broad leaves block the sun in summer and fall off in winter, letting sunlight pass.
Mehdi planted fig trees along the south facade, not only for the fruit, but because their broad leaves block the sun in summer and fall off in winter, letting sunlight pass.
An expanse of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders opens to the garden and a lap pool.
An expanse of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders opens to the garden and a lap pool.
“The coupling of the solid wood lower portion of the stair with the perforated upper run connects the upper and lower levels with the entry and permits views between spaces and brief moments of delight,” Mitanidis says.
“The coupling of the solid wood lower portion of the stair with the perforated upper run connects the upper and lower levels with the entry and permits views between spaces and brief moments of delight,” Mitanidis says.
The steel stair and railing were fabricated by CLS Welding &amp; Fabrication.
The steel stair and railing were fabricated by CLS Welding &amp; Fabrication.
The owners' desire to save an existing fir tree on the property inspired the design team to set back a portion of the western facade. "That allowed for significantly more fenestration to be added, with the remaining space being used to house the double-height entry space and stairwell,
The owners' desire to save an existing fir tree on the property inspired the design team to set back a portion of the western facade. "That allowed for significantly more fenestration to be added, with the remaining space being used to house the double-height entry space and stairwell,
The owners' desire to save an existing fir tree on the property inspired the design team to set back a portion of the western facade. "That allowed for significantly more fenestration to be added, with the remaining space being used to house the double-height entry space and stairwell,
The owners' desire to save an existing fir tree on the property inspired the design team to set back a portion of the western facade. "That allowed for significantly more fenestration to be added, with the remaining space being used to house the double-height entry space and stairwell,

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