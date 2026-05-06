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Collection by David Norrie

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The open plan living, dining, and kitchen areas.
The open plan living, dining, and kitchen areas.
A pocket door integrated into the green core can close off the guest room from the hallway leading to the primary bedroom.
A pocket door integrated into the green core can close off the guest room from the hallway leading to the primary bedroom.
Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.
Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.