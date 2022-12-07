SubscribeSign In
The bathrooms can be equipped with a large free-standing bath or shower/wet room.
The adjacent bathroom was plastered to maintain the minimalist palette, and provide soothing contrast with the wood detailing everywhere else.
The home’s four bathrooms are tiled with custom ceramic tiles in four different colors. The pink upstairs bathroom is the only one with a tub.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
In the angular primary bathroom, “there’s a lot of levels, there’s a lot going on,” says Carine. “ Plaster felt like a really natural element that went with the architectural style of the house, but then it also sort of neutralised the busyness of all the things that were going on.” Travertine parquet tiles line the floor.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
A glimpse into the master bath covered in tile by Heath Ceramics.
curb-less shower, frame-less glass, textured tile, corner drain
Both kids' bedrooms also have en suite bathrooms.
Los Angeles–based design firm ORA built this family home in the Mar Vista suburb with two separate buildings: a long, linear home “shaped like a boomerang,” and a bright-red accessory dwelling unit. In the main house, a soothing material palette composed of concrete floors, white walls, and wood is punctuated by spots of color, such as the teal tile backsplash and salmon-toned cabinet in the kitchen, or the sunshine-yellow vanity in one of the bathrooms.
For the bathroom, local studio Dusty Whipple Designs created a custom concrete sink. It sits within waterproof tadelakt plaster walls that run into the shower and around the room.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
