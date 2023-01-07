A new, sweeping plaster form flows around the fireplace, elongating the mantel and creating display shelves in a previously unused alcove. The convex tile treatment composed of Clé tile provides a rich contrast with the plaster, and the new hearth is marble.
The glassed-in greenhouse courtyard connects the front and back ends of the 3-bedroom home.
Derek and his partner, Jean Banks, share the house with their two Spinone Italianos, Ben and Quinn. A Trumpet light from Dokter and Misses hangs next to the arched double doors at the home’s entrance, which is framed by brick that matches the patio.
The Metal Clad windows are by Loewen.
In the backyard, Umerani and Fashandi decided to limit the lawn to minimize water consumption.
For cross ventilation, the residents can open and close the large sliding doors around the porch, which the architect describes as “the heart of the home.” Likewise, windows are positioned to provide breezes when necessary.
A view showing how the addition meets the original home. The exterior is clad in a European-style rain screen, a new product to the couple that they now recommend to clients. "We were eager to try out stuff and get to experiment a little bit in our own house," says Catherine.