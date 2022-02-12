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Collection by Pam Fazzini

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Previously, a screened porch at the front left had been enclosed for additional living space, but wasn’t very usable, so Jobe and Corral converted it back to its original purpose. Now, it serves as a mudroom and a transition space before entering the living room. The preserved board and batten siding is painted Benjamin Moore ‘Kendall Charcoal’ and the ceiling fans are from Schoolhouse. Board-formed concrete replaced the brick, and new steps are formed by limestone slabs taken from the tops of quarries so that the top surface is natural.
Previously, a screened porch at the front left had been enclosed for additional living space, but wasn’t very usable, so Jobe and Corral converted it back to its original purpose. Now, it serves as a mudroom and a transition space before entering the living room. The preserved board and batten siding is painted Benjamin Moore ‘Kendall Charcoal’ and the ceiling fans are from Schoolhouse. Board-formed concrete replaced the brick, and new steps are formed by limestone slabs taken from the tops of quarries so that the top surface is natural.
Michael Cooper and Ailsa Wong spent weekends camping out on their Catskills property before calling on longtime friend Tom Gluck to design a low-impact home that floats above the forest floor.
Michael Cooper and Ailsa Wong spent weekends camping out on their Catskills property before calling on longtime friend Tom Gluck to design a low-impact home that floats above the forest floor.
The design team “poked fun” at the homeowner for her unusual request, but they’ve since recommended bathroom refrigerators to other clients.
The design team “poked fun” at the homeowner for her unusual request, but they’ve since recommended bathroom refrigerators to other clients.
Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
Set just outside Columbia, this woodsy getaway comes with five decks, a guesthouse, fruit trees, and room for raising livestock.
Set just outside Columbia, this woodsy getaway comes with five decks, a guesthouse, fruit trees, and room for raising livestock.
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
The couple ripped out the dated cabinets and replaced them with sleek Ikea ones, devoid of handles, alongside glossy white tile counters.
The couple ripped out the dated cabinets and replaced them with sleek Ikea ones, devoid of handles, alongside glossy white tile counters.
Steve Jocz and Jessy Moss make the case that their 1960s home is a forgotten William F. Cody design.
Steve Jocz and Jessy Moss make the case that their 1960s home is a forgotten William F. Cody design.
“We use one of the walls in the great room as a screen for the projector. There are no screens in the house,” says Nathaniel. “There is a TV in the primary bedroom but it's hidden away in a credenza. I just find those things to be a distraction, but they are enjoyable when it's the right time.”
“We use one of the walls in the great room as a screen for the projector. There are no screens in the house,” says Nathaniel. “There is a TV in the primary bedroom but it's hidden away in a credenza. I just find those things to be a distraction, but they are enjoyable when it's the right time.”
A structure built in a Polish ROD cannot be permanent, nor can it exceed 375 square feet.
A structure built in a Polish ROD cannot be permanent, nor can it exceed 375 square feet.
After spending several years in Tokyo, a family revamps an American Foursquare with a fresh floor plan, a glassy extension, and an appreciation of Japanese design.
After spending several years in Tokyo, a family revamps an American Foursquare with a fresh floor plan, a glassy extension, and an appreciation of Japanese design.
It looked like a haunted house, but Jean Wang and Alex Warnock-Smith weren’t afraid to live in a fixer-upper as they renovated it throughout the pandemic.
It looked like a haunted house, but Jean Wang and Alex Warnock-Smith weren’t afraid to live in a fixer-upper as they renovated it throughout the pandemic.
“Where we let loose was on the window,” Matt says. “It’s an aluminium window frame, which is bushfire compliant and easy to install, but the way that we detailed it was about hiding the frame so that the eye is drawn into the space.”
“Where we let loose was on the window,” Matt says. “It’s an aluminium window frame, which is bushfire compliant and easy to install, but the way that we detailed it was about hiding the frame so that the eye is drawn into the space.”
The contrasting style of the original home and the 70s-era addition come together in this space, now with white oak wall paneling and a twenty-foot-long, seven-foot-wide custom sofa designed by Office of Tangible Space. The painting is by Kathan Zerzan.
The contrasting style of the original home and the 70s-era addition come together in this space, now with white oak wall paneling and a twenty-foot-long, seven-foot-wide custom sofa designed by Office of Tangible Space. The painting is by Kathan Zerzan.

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