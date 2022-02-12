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Collection by Helen Harris

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The vegetable garden, picnic table dining area, and barbecue zone are all contained by a fence.
The vegetable garden, picnic table dining area, and barbecue zone are all contained by a fence.
Time to dive in: views of the natural pool from the sauna
Time to dive in: views of the natural pool from the sauna
The sauna and the adjoining changing room look out onto the natural pool, creating a slice of urban wellness in an east London garden
The sauna and the adjoining changing room look out onto the natural pool, creating a slice of urban wellness in an east London garden
The natural pool offers a feeling of swimming in a clear lake or spring
The natural pool offers a feeling of swimming in a clear lake or spring
Ground-floor extension at the De Beauvoir Townhouse
Ground-floor extension at the De Beauvoir Townhouse
Rubén Picado likes to spend his free time tending to the plants on the terrace.
Rubén Picado likes to spend his free time tending to the plants on the terrace.
"When not being used as my studio, the living room is transformed into a meeting space with modular furniture designed to adapt to any occasion. The sofas can face each other or form an L-shape, depending on the vibe you want to create,
"When not being used as my studio, the living room is transformed into a meeting space with modular furniture designed to adapt to any occasion. The sofas can face each other or form an L-shape, depending on the vibe you want to create,
A family of architects teamed up to bring sunshine to every corner of their 650-square-foot flat in Madrid.
A family of architects teamed up to bring sunshine to every corner of their 650-square-foot flat in Madrid.
The glass-wlled addition includes a new sitting room and fireplace, with white oak floors and vintage European sofas.
The glass-wlled addition includes a new sitting room and fireplace, with white oak floors and vintage European sofas.
The converted factory sits perched above the rushing waters of Fishkill Creek, located right off Beacon's vibrant Main Street.
The converted factory sits perched above the rushing waters of Fishkill Creek, located right off Beacon's vibrant Main Street.
The main living area is anchored by a custom fireplace imported from Spain and a "Welles
The main living area is anchored by a custom fireplace imported from Spain and a "Welles
The new lounge space connects to the living room via a sliding steel-and-glass door, and hosts the homeowner's gardening hobby via the striking green wall.
The new lounge space connects to the living room via a sliding steel-and-glass door, and hosts the homeowner's gardening hobby via the striking green wall.
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.
The Andersen Architectural Collection’s Eagle windows and doors provide the panes and passageways of the home.
The Andersen Architectural Collection’s Eagle windows and doors provide the panes and passageways of the home.
Marcel Breuer Hooper House II Exterior Side Wall
Marcel Breuer Hooper House II Exterior Side Wall
Marcel Breuer Hooper House II Exterior Courtyard House View
Marcel Breuer Hooper House II Exterior Courtyard House View

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