Large windows and sliding glass doors provide a direct connection to the outdoors.
In the second bedroom, built-in bunk beds add a flair of fun, decorated with black netting.
This private bath is a dream retreat after a long day exploring. A tin soaker tub, lush fur rug, and large tiles in natural tones create an ideal, calming escape.
Warm, rustic colors make bold statements against the calming, natural palette. No detail goes unnoticed - even the headboard is a custom-made creation that embodies modern rusticity.
CCY Architects - Gammel Damm
CCY Architects - Gammel Damm
Southern California inspired living room with a neutral palate and natural materials through a grey cozy couch, woven rug, oversized wicker pendant, leather accent chairs, a custom light wood coffee table, and lots of natural lighting.
Peak into living room with brown velvet couch, antique chandelier lighting, and dark olive green wainscoting panelling.
Cabin inspired living room with dark olive green wainscoting walls, a brown velvet couch, twin blue floral oversized chairs, plaid rug, a dark wood coffee table, and antique chandelier lighting.
writer's bedroom
Large picture windows bring much sunlight into the dining area.
The interiors are clad in white-glazed pine, a contrast to the black-stained facade. The brick fireplace is original. Near a Polder sofa by Hella Jongerius for Vitra is a coffee table of Sævik’s design. The rocking chair is vintage and came with the house.