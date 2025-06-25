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Collection by Kevin Fisher

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A front view of the home in the middle of the 2019–20 Montanan winter. The design is based on two gabled sections on either side of a central gabled living area.
A front view of the home in the middle of the 2019–20 Montanan winter. The design is based on two gabled sections on either side of a central gabled living area.
The home is composed of two parallel wings—one housing the main living space, kitchen, and primary bedroom suite; and the other containing the family room, bunk room, and garage.
The home is composed of two parallel wings—one housing the main living space, kitchen, and primary bedroom suite; and the other containing the family room, bunk room, and garage.
In addition to the modules, Skáli North includes a range of custom work crafted by Lloyoll, including a hidden TV, built-in bunk beds, and a motorized standing work desk.
In addition to the modules, Skáli North includes a range of custom work crafted by Lloyoll, including a hidden TV, built-in bunk beds, and a motorized standing work desk.
The arrowhead-like structure of Klumpen was inspired by the founders' children. The initial cost is $35,000 USD.
The arrowhead-like structure of Klumpen was inspired by the founders' children. The initial cost is $35,000 USD.
Following this initial collaboration, William Krisel and Dan Palmer famously went on to work together on many Southern California modernist homes.
Following this initial collaboration, William Krisel and Dan Palmer famously went on to work together on many Southern California modernist homes.
The work desk looks to a massive window that frames views of pine-covered mountains and sky.
The work desk looks to a massive window that frames views of pine-covered mountains and sky.
Set on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, this revamped midcentury comes with sea views, a new roof, and a tiny log cabin.
Set on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, this revamped midcentury comes with sea views, a new roof, and a tiny log cabin.
An exterior shot of the Wabamun Lake Cabin by Josh Kjenner Architect, which Elaine and Mike's family enjoy with their two small children and, when possible, visiting family and friends.
An exterior shot of the Wabamun Lake Cabin by Josh Kjenner Architect, which Elaine and Mike's family enjoy with their two small children and, when possible, visiting family and friends.

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