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#SurfShack
#residence
#onestory
#linear
#color
#panels
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#storage
#shelving
#dining
#table
#chairs
#modern
#box
-like
#SantaBarbara
#California
#2009
#BarbaraBestor
A rooftop deck provides 360-degree views of the Boulder Flatirons and the entire front range.
A second family room on the lower level has a midcentury Barzilay Multispan Vertical Storage System.
Living room from the south
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