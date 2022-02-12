The recently renovated backyard and pool are connected to the main living spaces through large sliding glass doors, a decision inspired by the indoor/outdoor living in Palm Springs.
The metal fireplace sits beneath a skylight.
Heated brick floors are underfoot, with oak joinery adding warmth to the exposed concrete beams.
The Flos Aim Pendants, designed by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, hang above the family dining table. The Odger dining chairs in anthracite from IKEA complement the set-up.
A wall on the second level features a built-in bookcase with a reading nook.
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
The experience of the farm includes to the permaculture vegetable garden, fresh farm eggs, interactions with the goats and horses, and hiking through a landscape populated by giraffes, zebras, antelopes, and warthogs.
The remote off-grid residence offers a peaceful oasis, all while being conveniently located just a 15-minute drive from local shops and cafes.
Built using the prefabricated Blue Sky and IT House systems, the residence comes with a guesthouse, a sparkling lap pool, and 10 wooded acres.
Frank Lloyd Wright designed the Alsop House in 1948 for Carroll Alsop, a local clothing merchant. It rests on a lush, 1.75-acre site in Oskaloosa, Iowa, and is recognized on the National Register for Historic Places.
The main space opens up entirely—visually and literally—toward the Pacific Ocean. It’s clad in large sliding windows that connect the interior spaces to the outdoors.
Aerial Veiw
Pernilla collaborated with local craftspeople to utilize different types of woodwork throughout the house. The facade’s vertical spruce panels were sourced nearby, and the steel roof was manufactured in the area.
According to Martin, he and Daniela traveled to Indonesia to source furniture for the house. In the dining room, the home's main two materials, wood and concrete, are on full display. Woven pendant lamps and a texture area rug soften the otherwise hard surfaces.