Collection by Paul Durk

Favorites

Entry deck with ipe decking and cedar railings and trellis.
Family Room
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
The high ceilings were designed to accommodate clerestory windows.
In the living areas, the inner surface of the massive beam-wall that frames the eastern façade is clad in wood, which adds a sense of warmth to counteract the coolness of the concrete.
Country Garden House | Olson Kundig
Scott set the windows into deep recesses.
