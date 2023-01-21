Dwell House
Collection by
Paul Durk
Favorites
View
14
Photos
Entry deck with ipe decking and cedar railings and trellis.
Family Room
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
The high ceilings were designed to accommodate clerestory windows.
In the living areas, the inner surface of the massive beam-wall that frames the eastern façade is clad in wood, which adds a sense of warmth to counteract the coolness of the concrete.
Country Garden House | Olson Kundig
Scott set the windows into deep recesses.
