SubscribeSign In
Collection by Daisy Zuckerman

Favorites

View 482 Photos
The living area is dressed in a calming neutral palette, allowing the black fireplace to pop in contrast. The ornate ceiling medallion is another original treasure to the home.
The living area is dressed in a calming neutral palette, allowing the black fireplace to pop in contrast. The ornate ceiling medallion is another original treasure to the home.
Original details are displayed immediately upon entry, including the moldings wrapping around the main dining area, as well as the wide-plank floors and decorative mantle.
Original details are displayed immediately upon entry, including the moldings wrapping around the main dining area, as well as the wide-plank floors and decorative mantle.
Since micro-cement is waterproof, Curtis also used it to cover the shower walls, dispensing with the need for tile and the busyness of grout lines. A full-height linen shower curtain adds more texture and movement, and the plumbing is handmade of brass.
Since micro-cement is waterproof, Curtis also used it to cover the shower walls, dispensing with the need for tile and the busyness of grout lines. A full-height linen shower curtain adds more texture and movement, and the plumbing is handmade of brass.
The floors are a handmade ceramic tile and the vanity is covered in micro-cement, with a stone vessel basin.
The floors are a handmade ceramic tile and the vanity is covered in micro-cement, with a stone vessel basin.
Curtis designed the Ash built-in bench and table, to be narrow enough so as not to encroach the living room, yet still fit the whole family. The “elevated but casual” stools, another Urbanology design, are covered in a textural wool, and designed to tuck completely under the table or move around as needed.
Curtis designed the Ash built-in bench and table, to be narrow enough so as not to encroach the living room, yet still fit the whole family. The “elevated but casual” stools, another Urbanology design, are covered in a textural wool, and designed to tuck completely under the table or move around as needed.
A built-in bench was added to one side.
A built-in bench was added to one side.
Many of the paintings are by the designer’s grandfather.
Many of the paintings are by the designer’s grandfather.
Cement tiles in shades of blue were added to help bring a more "domestic feel
Cement tiles in shades of blue were added to help bring a more "domestic feel
The main living spaces flow one into the next, following the shape of the rock slope, resulting in tiers.
The main living spaces flow one into the next, following the shape of the rock slope, resulting in tiers.
A single linear element of joinery was installed across the entirety of the south facing wall of the flat, which houses various functions including a kitchen larder cupboard, display cabinet for pottery, plenty of drawers for camera equipment, and at the far end, book storage and a living room media cabinet
A single linear element of joinery was installed across the entirety of the south facing wall of the flat, which houses various functions including a kitchen larder cupboard, display cabinet for pottery, plenty of drawers for camera equipment, and at the far end, book storage and a living room media cabinet
"Jack and Alice had really clear ideas about the main feature lights,
"Jack and Alice had really clear ideas about the main feature lights,
The oversize sofa is from Piet Boon.
The oversize sofa is from Piet Boon.
“The rest of our plants come from Patch Plants in London,
“The rest of our plants come from Patch Plants in London,
"By exposing the rawness of the existing brickwork and imperfect concrete, we were able to contrast this with the new softer tones and textures,
"By exposing the rawness of the existing brickwork and imperfect concrete, we were able to contrast this with the new softer tones and textures,
The open stair, tall ceilings to the living space and openable windows all contribute to passive stack ventilation which assist in keeping the space cool.
The open stair, tall ceilings to the living space and openable windows all contribute to passive stack ventilation which assist in keeping the space cool.
The light timber of the interventions have a delicacy that emphasize the grandness of the original structure and mesh with the homeowners’ environmental philosophy. “We fell in love with the raw nature of the original structure, its heaviness and many imperfections,” says David McGahon of Studio McW, “all of which tell the story of its industrial history. We all agreed that a light touch approach should be taken.”
The light timber of the interventions have a delicacy that emphasize the grandness of the original structure and mesh with the homeowners’ environmental philosophy. “We fell in love with the raw nature of the original structure, its heaviness and many imperfections,” says David McGahon of Studio McW, “all of which tell the story of its industrial history. We all agreed that a light touch approach should be taken.”
These textiles are designed by Chuch cofounder Natalia Ramirez, based in Oaxaca.
These textiles are designed by Chuch cofounder Natalia Ramirez, based in Oaxaca.

462 more saves