Favorites
Curtis designed the Ash built-in bench and table, to be narrow enough so as not to encroach the living room, yet still fit the whole family. The “elevated but casual” stools, another Urbanology design, are covered in a textural wool, and designed to tuck completely under the table or move around as needed.
A single linear element of joinery was installed across the entirety of the south facing wall of the flat, which houses various functions including a kitchen larder cupboard, display cabinet for pottery, plenty of drawers for camera equipment, and at the far end, book storage and a living room media cabinet
The light timber of the interventions have a delicacy that emphasize the grandness of the original structure and mesh with the homeowners’ environmental philosophy. “We fell in love with the raw nature of the original structure, its heaviness and many imperfections,” says David McGahon of Studio McW, “all of which tell the story of its industrial history. We all agreed that a light touch approach should be taken.”
462 more saves