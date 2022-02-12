Markmus Design peeled away previous renovations and ’70s wallpaper to create this colorful family home that blends work with play.
The kitchen cabinets are from Ikea, with fronts made by Friso. They are painted green with linseed oil paint.
The home’s entry is a sunroom with a seating area.
Lisa added a trio of windows up the staircase so that sunlight would stream in behind the slat wall.
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Under the Roof by FLCA
Lamps and vintage furniture that the homeowner and his partner collected on their travels adorn the home. Jun introduced an Enigma 425 pendant lamp from Louis Poulsen as a statement piece over the living space.
The interior decor also plays up the home’s midcentury vibe.
In Goseong, Architect Wook Choi and artist Jinnie Seo build a different kind of beach house with geometric volumes tied together by terraces.