Favorites
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Wrapping the lower portion of the home, blackened sheet metal siding—which will oxidize and evolve over time—visusally delineates the main living level from a fitness and storage area below. Tying into the metal siding, a standing seam metal roof was selected for the Colorado residence. The roof’s pitch was informed by “neighboring sightlines, building proportions, and strategies for managing snow accumulation and runoff,” says designer Michael Echavarria.
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
In 2021, Daniel Lopez-Perez and Celine Vargas founded Polyhaus to build fire-resilient, prefabricated homes quickly and efficiently. Their first 540-square-foot Tetra-One ADU in La Jolla proved that advanced engineering and CLT panels could create beautiful, flexible, and compact spaces while reducing construction time and environmental impact.
In Barracas, Buenos Aires, architect Leandro Seoane teamed up with La Base to build a one-level home for his mother, Elena, on the site of a demolished 1940s dwelling. The project became a test of how La Base’s metal-and-wood language could merge with Place’s modular construction to create a compact, high-quality plan.
636 more saves