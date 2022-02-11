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Collection by Nik Schaffner

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Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Wrapping the lower portion of the home, blackened sheet metal siding—which will oxidize and evolve over time—visusally delineates the main living level from a fitness and storage area below. Tying into the metal siding, a standing seam metal roof was selected for the Colorado residence. The roof’s pitch was informed by “neighboring sightlines, building proportions, and strategies for managing snow accumulation and runoff,” says designer Michael Echavarria.
Wrapping the lower portion of the home, blackened sheet metal siding—which will oxidize and evolve over time—visusally delineates the main living level from a fitness and storage area below. Tying into the metal siding, a standing seam metal roof was selected for the Colorado residence. The roof’s pitch was informed by “neighboring sightlines, building proportions, and strategies for managing snow accumulation and runoff,” says designer Michael Echavarria.
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
To pick a site for the buildings, Matt used his drone to scan the site and then Daybreak created a 3D model to test out options for placement.
To pick a site for the buildings, Matt used his drone to scan the site and then Daybreak created a 3D model to test out options for placement.
After scrapping the home’s sheetrock, the architect homeowner exposed its brick and timber structure and installed huge skylights and a massive French mantel.
After scrapping the home’s sheetrock, the architect homeowner exposed its brick and timber structure and installed huge skylights and a massive French mantel.
In 2021, Daniel Lopez-Perez and Celine Vargas founded Polyhaus to build fire-resilient, prefabricated homes quickly and efficiently. Their first 540-square-foot Tetra-One ADU in La Jolla proved that advanced engineering and CLT panels could create beautiful, flexible, and compact spaces while reducing construction time and environmental impact.
In 2021, Daniel Lopez-Perez and Celine Vargas founded Polyhaus to build fire-resilient, prefabricated homes quickly and efficiently. Their first 540-square-foot Tetra-One ADU in La Jolla proved that advanced engineering and CLT panels could create beautiful, flexible, and compact spaces while reducing construction time and environmental impact.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
In Barracas, Buenos Aires, architect Leandro Seoane teamed up with La Base to build a one-level home for his mother, Elena, on the site of a demolished 1940s dwelling. The project became a test of how La Base’s metal-and-wood language could merge with Place’s modular construction to create a compact, high-quality plan.
In Barracas, Buenos Aires, architect Leandro Seoane teamed up with La Base to build a one-level home for his mother, Elena, on the site of a demolished 1940s dwelling. The project became a test of how La Base’s metal-and-wood language could merge with Place’s modular construction to create a compact, high-quality plan.
Working with architect Ravi Raj, two siblings crafted a gable-roofed house in Saugerties that’s perfect for gatherings.
Working with architect Ravi Raj, two siblings crafted a gable-roofed house in Saugerties that’s perfect for gatherings.
Marie Saldivar’s experimental metal-clad dwelling is the perfect place to host family—and proof of concept for her new prefab company.
Marie Saldivar’s experimental metal-clad dwelling is the perfect place to host family—and proof of concept for her new prefab company.

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