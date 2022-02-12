Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by Nick Brown

Favorites

View 9 Photos
Designed by two renowned architecture firms, the two-structure property is located on a private, four-acre parcel just a short drive from the area’s artsy downtown.
Designed by two renowned architecture firms, the two-structure property is located on a private, four-acre parcel just a short drive from the area’s artsy downtown.
The weekend retreat is a welcome respite from the hustle of Mexico City.
The weekend retreat is a welcome respite from the hustle of Mexico City.