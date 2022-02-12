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Previously, a screened porch at the front left had been enclosed for additional living space, but wasn’t very usable, so Jobe and Corral converted it back to its original purpose. Now, it serves as a mudroom and a transition space before entering the living room. The preserved board and batten siding is painted Benjamin Moore ‘Kendall Charcoal’ and the ceiling fans are from Schoolhouse. Board-formed concrete replaced the brick, and new steps are formed by limestone slabs taken from the tops of quarries so that the top surface is natural.
The headboard is a custom fabrication from a live oak felled on the property, made by DeVos Custom Woodworking and Jobe Fabrications and in collaboration with JCA. The headboard “brings so much texture and life into this tiny room,” says Corral. Custom steel shelves are poised below, with a sconce from Serena and Lily mounted atop.
Before: John and Kelly Rainey bought a 92-acre ranch in Texas Hill Country in 2012, which came with this 1908 cabin. It is thought to have originally been a kit home that was so modified over the years, it looked more East Coast than Texas Hill Country. The couple worked with Jobe Corral Architects to strip away the changes that didn’t fit with the cabin’s historic character, such as the excess trim, decorative columns, and brickwork on the exterior.
The expansive new kitchen has a generous sliding glass door to the yard and cabinetry is outfitted in plain-sawn walnut. "The wood is close in tone to the existing mahogany woodwork, but it has a more expressive grain," says Chadbourne. "We used it at all new cabinetry in flat, flush panels. The walnut’s grain character is the design element rather than the cabinetry construction details."
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