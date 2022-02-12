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Previously, a screened porch at the front left had been enclosed for additional living space, but wasn’t very usable, so Jobe and Corral converted it back to its original purpose. Now, it serves as a mudroom and a transition space before entering the living room. The preserved board and batten siding is painted Benjamin Moore ‘Kendall Charcoal’ and the ceiling fans are from Schoolhouse. Board-formed concrete replaced the brick, and new steps are formed by limestone slabs taken from the tops of quarries so that the top surface is natural.
Previously, a screened porch at the front left had been enclosed for additional living space, but wasn’t very usable, so Jobe and Corral converted it back to its original purpose. Now, it serves as a mudroom and a transition space before entering the living room. The preserved board and batten siding is painted Benjamin Moore ‘Kendall Charcoal’ and the ceiling fans are from Schoolhouse. Board-formed concrete replaced the brick, and new steps are formed by limestone slabs taken from the tops of quarries so that the top surface is natural.
Floor Plan of Hill Country Cabin by Jobe Corral Architects
Floor Plan of Hill Country Cabin by Jobe Corral Architects
The headboard is a custom fabrication from a live oak felled on the property, made by DeVos Custom Woodworking and Jobe Fabrications and in collaboration with JCA. The headboard “brings so much texture and life into this tiny room,” says Corral. Custom steel shelves are poised below, with a sconce from Serena and Lily mounted atop.
The headboard is a custom fabrication from a live oak felled on the property, made by DeVos Custom Woodworking and Jobe Fabrications and in collaboration with JCA. The headboard “brings so much texture and life into this tiny room,” says Corral. Custom steel shelves are poised below, with a sconce from Serena and Lily mounted atop.
Before: John and Kelly Rainey bought a 92-acre ranch in Texas Hill Country in 2012, which came with this 1908 cabin. It is thought to have originally been a kit home that was so modified over the years, it looked more East Coast than Texas Hill Country. The couple worked with Jobe Corral Architects to strip away the changes that didn’t fit with the cabin’s historic character, such as the excess trim, decorative columns, and brickwork on the exterior.
Before: John and Kelly Rainey bought a 92-acre ranch in Texas Hill Country in 2012, which came with this 1908 cabin. It is thought to have originally been a kit home that was so modified over the years, it looked more East Coast than Texas Hill Country. The couple worked with Jobe Corral Architects to strip away the changes that didn’t fit with the cabin’s historic character, such as the excess trim, decorative columns, and brickwork on the exterior.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
The counters and backsplash are Imperial white marble, and the hood vent received a custom metal surround.
The counters and backsplash are Imperial white marble, and the hood vent received a custom metal surround.
The expansive new kitchen has a generous sliding glass door to the yard and cabinetry is outfitted in plain-sawn walnut. "The wood is close in tone to the existing mahogany woodwork, but it has a more expressive grain," says Chadbourne. "We used it at all new cabinetry in flat, flush panels. The walnut’s grain character is the design element rather than the cabinetry construction details."
The expansive new kitchen has a generous sliding glass door to the yard and cabinetry is outfitted in plain-sawn walnut. "The wood is close in tone to the existing mahogany woodwork, but it has a more expressive grain," says Chadbourne. "We used it at all new cabinetry in flat, flush panels. The walnut’s grain character is the design element rather than the cabinetry construction details."
The house's interior includes no drywall, its structural walls also becoming part of the aesthetic.
The house's interior includes no drywall, its structural walls also becoming part of the aesthetic.
The main circulation staircase is crafted completely from timber. This materiality is echoed in the large bespoke storage wall that runs beside it.
The main circulation staircase is crafted completely from timber. This materiality is echoed in the large bespoke storage wall that runs beside it.
Not willing to sacrifice aesthetics for cost, Christie spent $2,000 on a wood-burning stove. "I could have gotten a propane stove for free, but it would have been ugly,
Not willing to sacrifice aesthetics for cost, Christie spent $2,000 on a wood-burning stove. "I could have gotten a propane stove for free, but it would have been ugly,
A see-through entry hall joins the living areas with a bedroom wing.
A see-through entry hall joins the living areas with a bedroom wing.
A fully screened in porch provides a wonderful place to host dinner and watch the sun set over the neighboring mountains.
A fully screened in porch provides a wonderful place to host dinner and watch the sun set over the neighboring mountains.
A commodious picnic table makes eating alfresco a beloved family ritual.
A commodious picnic table makes eating alfresco a beloved family ritual.
New wood cladding, dyed black, was fit to the house's original frame.
New wood cladding, dyed black, was fit to the house's original frame.
One of the serene bedrooms, where outdoor views are precisely framed.
One of the serene bedrooms, where outdoor views are precisely framed.
The palette is understated throughout the house, including the kitchen, where stools define an intimate nook.
The palette is understated throughout the house, including the kitchen, where stools define an intimate nook.
Made-in-Québec Cambrian granite graces the countertops, a good-looking yet durable choice. The large freestanding pantry cleverly incorporates the refrigerator.
Made-in-Québec Cambrian granite graces the countertops, a good-looking yet durable choice. The large freestanding pantry cleverly incorporates the refrigerator.

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