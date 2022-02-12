A glimpse of the building's pink concrete exterior is visible from one of the townhome's four private outdoor spaces.
Floor plan of Prospect Lefferts Garden Brownstone by O-N Architects
The large shower in the primary bathroom also has space for a tub, and if the window is open, the stream can be heard.
The parents’ bedroom, added during the renovation, is fitted with an Eva timber bed, Step Step stool, Aatos chair, and Linus lounge chair, the parents’ bedroom is functional and deliberately pared-back.
Gabriel loves the modern minimalist details throughout his new apartment, stating that the brick wall in the living room is "a work of art."
Zoe and Jake horse around in their parents’ new master bedroom. Issa says he vaulted the ceiling to fit under the addition’s angular roofline for “spatial impact.” Paint is Extra White by Sherwin-Williams.