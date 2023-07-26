Dwell House
A double-height great room offers extra storage accessed by a vintage library ladder, and a pair of loft rooms underneath the pitch of the exposed, plywood-covered vaulted ceiling.
The great room is enlivened by the couple's books and ephemera, as well as an orange Mohm fireplace suspended from the ceiling.
The single-level home in Los Angeles includes a large swimming pool and surrounding garden.
Kitchen & Storage
Dining, kitchen and entrance area in the background
The Kitchen & The Original Wall
Resolution: 4 Architecture Union Square Loft New York, NY Half Bath
www.re4a.com/res...
Resolution: 4 Architecture Union Square Loft New York, NY Living Room
www.re4a.com/res...
Resolution: 4 Architecture Union Square Loft New York, NY Living Room
www.re4a.com/res...
Orcas Island Community Space and Farm Kitchen - exterior
An architect and construction engineer couple build a sustainable, 624-square-foot abode for $221,580 in their Southeast Portland backyard.
"The wood establishes a very emphatic and directional rhythm that orders the project," says Eduardo Cadaval, one of the firm’s founders.
Taking cues from their style-conscious clients, Jessica Helgerson Interior Design transformed an Amagansett home into a light-filled, Scandinavian-inspired getaway.
The main entrance to the home is located opposite the door of the outbuilding.
Whidbey Farmhouse - exterior
The home is located far from the road on the northwest corner of the property and oriented toward views of the water.
The Cotage
