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Collection by Martha Chaudhry

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Setbacks at the sides of the home are used as walkways, but also for a sleek outdoor shower area for post-beach rise offs.
Setbacks at the sides of the home are used as walkways, but also for a sleek outdoor shower area for post-beach rise offs.
Because the home is used by extended family—often with multiple families staying at the same time—a bunk room was a particularly efficient use of space, especially when combined with underbed storage.
Because the home is used by extended family—often with multiple families staying at the same time—a bunk room was a particularly efficient use of space, especially when combined with underbed storage.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The home was designed with one full kitchen and a kitchenette on the second floor, to accommodate the homeowner's extended family. </span>Both the kitchen and the kitchenette, pictured here, use color in playful and eye-catching ways.
The home was designed with one full kitchen and a kitchenette on the second floor, to accommodate the homeowner's extended family.