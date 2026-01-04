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Collection by
Martha Chaudhry
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Photos
Setbacks at the sides of the home are used as walkways, but also for a sleek outdoor shower area for post-beach rise offs.
Because the home is used by extended family—often with multiple families staying at the same time—a bunk room was a particularly efficient use of space, especially when combined with underbed storage.
The home was designed with one full kitchen and a kitchenette on the second floor, to accommodate the homeowner's extended family.
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