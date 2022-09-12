The dark cedar-stained lanai is the cozy, attractive center of activity at Kūono .
The Cabin is used by a couple with a young child, who spend their weekends here while a larger country home is under construction.
The glazed door next to the wood-burning fireplace leads to the annex on the west side of the property.
Each Getaway cabin has a hot shower with bath products, and electric toilet, mini-kitchen, hearing, and either one or two queen beds with, fresh linens, and pillows.
A young Finnish designer bypasses building permits by creating an affordable tiny home under 100 square feet.
“We call it the Traveler because it will travel to you, you can travel to it, or you travel within it, into your own healthy world," says the Coexist team.
Koto prefabs can be reconfigured to accommodate client needs and the constraints of the site. "They are designed to last a lifetime and can even be relocated to a totally different site years later," explain the designers.
Nokken modular cabin can be customized to suit almost any natural setting.
The cabin is constructed predominantly with plywood that Christie finished with a custom whitewash of 4:1 water to white paint, with a dash of green. "I wanted it pale,
“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”
The Mono structure's single-engineered truss frame makes it capable of withstanding harsh weather—from heavy snow, to downpours, to heat. It also comes in three variations.
The designers opted for anodized metal window frames as opposed to black, to complement the other colors, rather than bring contrast.
A sheltered patio provides the perfect place to sip wine and take in the views.
The stone floors are continued in here, with a smaller natural stone mosaic on the shower floor. Waterproof stucco covers the shower and the vanity, now with unlacquered brass fixtures to encourage patina, and a stone vessel sink.