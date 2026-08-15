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k
Collection by
Kevin Kelly
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4
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#TurtleRockHouse
#modern
#structure
#residence
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#kitchen
#dining
#livingroom
#lighting
#windows
#naturallight
#wood
#ceiling
#Irvine
#2011
#BoorBridgesArchitecture
This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
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