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Architects Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento designed their glass-encased vacation home for a site in Patagonia, a two-hour flight from their studio in Buenos Aires. Nicolás calls it “a magical enclave” overlooking Nahuel Huapi Lake. “It’s a panoramic viewpoint where we can watch what happens,” adds Teresa.
According to Eric, a lot of thought went into the connection between the two sides of the house. Part of that included keeping the original siding. To match it on the addition, he worked with GAF Weatherside, which made identical cement board shingles. "They have a crenelated surface that, when the light hits it, gives a very interesting textured effect," he says.
Keeping ample green space on the property was a top-tier goal. One of the house's original screened-in porches remains, but, according to Emily, "we dropped the screens so when you're sitting in the dining room, you can look out and see the bamboo." The divide between the new and old sections is marked by a gap in the roof that lets the sun into a small planted area.
Modern furniture in the primary bedroom adds color and texture without taking away from the main view—a lush green yard with several bamboo groves. "Maybe it's because we're older now, but we've been birding from the bedroom," Emily says with a laugh, noting that the bamboo attracts a lot of avian life.
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