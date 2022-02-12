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Collection by Gayle Kruse

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White Oak Kitchen at The Wilde Retreat
White Oak Kitchen at The Wilde Retreat
Addition at the rear
Addition at the rear
Architects Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento designed their glass-encased vacation home for a site in Patagonia, a two-hour flight from their studio in Buenos Aires. Nicolás calls it “a magical enclave” overlooking Nahuel Huapi Lake. “It’s a panoramic viewpoint where we can watch what happens,” adds Teresa.
Architects Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento designed their glass-encased vacation home for a site in Patagonia, a two-hour flight from their studio in Buenos Aires. Nicolás calls it “a magical enclave” overlooking Nahuel Huapi Lake. “It’s a panoramic viewpoint where we can watch what happens,” adds Teresa.
Though the house's design was inspired by old sheds and barns, its glass walls give the home a contemporary feel and fill the interior with light, even on cloudy days.
Though the house's design was inspired by old sheds and barns, its glass walls give the home a contemporary feel and fill the interior with light, even on cloudy days.
In addition to being filled with modern amenities, the home is also peppered with vintage details, such as the tub sink in the lower-level half-bath.
In addition to being filled with modern amenities, the home is also peppered with vintage details, such as the tub sink in the lower-level half-bath.
In the tiered backyard, wooden stairs lead to a large gravel patio area, complete with plenty of outdoor seating space and a concrete fire pit.
In the tiered backyard, wooden stairs lead to a large gravel patio area, complete with plenty of outdoor seating space and a concrete fire pit.
According to Eric, a lot of thought went into the connection between the two sides of the house. Part of that included keeping the original siding. To match it on the addition, he worked with GAF Weatherside, which made identical cement board shingles. "They have a crenelated surface that, when the light hits it, gives a very interesting textured effect," he says.
According to Eric, a lot of thought went into the connection between the two sides of the house. Part of that included keeping the original siding. To match it on the addition, he worked with GAF Weatherside, which made identical cement board shingles. "They have a crenelated surface that, when the light hits it, gives a very interesting textured effect," he says.
Keeping ample green space on the property was a top-tier goal. One of the house's original screened-in porches remains, but, according to Emily, "we dropped the screens so when you're sitting in the dining room, you can look out and see the bamboo." The divide between the new and old sections is marked by a gap in the roof that lets the sun into a small planted area.
Keeping ample green space on the property was a top-tier goal. One of the house's original screened-in porches remains, but, according to Emily, "we dropped the screens so when you're sitting in the dining room, you can look out and see the bamboo." The divide between the new and old sections is marked by a gap in the roof that lets the sun into a small planted area.
The original ceiling, made from old-growth pine, adds warmth to the living room, balancing out the white walls and salvaged white oak flooring.
The original ceiling, made from old-growth pine, adds warmth to the living room, balancing out the white walls and salvaged white oak flooring.
Modern furniture in the primary bedroom adds color and texture without taking away from the main view—a lush green yard with several bamboo groves. "Maybe it's because we're older now, but we've been birding from the bedroom," Emily says with a laugh, noting that the bamboo attracts a lot of avian life.
Modern furniture in the primary bedroom adds color and texture without taking away from the main view—a lush green yard with several bamboo groves. "Maybe it's because we're older now, but we've been birding from the bedroom," Emily says with a laugh, noting that the bamboo attracts a lot of avian life.
Clark's bathroom doubles as the guest bathroom.
Clark's bathroom doubles as the guest bathroom.
With its shou sugi ban exterior, high-pitched roof and monochrome palette, this family home nods to Japanese design.
With its shou sugi ban exterior, high-pitched roof and monochrome palette, this family home nods to Japanese design.
The outdoor dining nook echoes the interior curves in the back corner of the garden. "Built-in seats just generally give you more space, basically,
The outdoor dining nook echoes the interior curves in the back corner of the garden. "Built-in seats just generally give you more space, basically,
Now, soft white bagged brick and linear clarity unite the rear facade in a visually pleasing manner.
Now, soft white bagged brick and linear clarity unite the rear facade in a visually pleasing manner.

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