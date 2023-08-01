Designed by Vincent Yeuh of YJP, the Seaside House was created to act as an experience, rather than simply a building. The continuous flow of the home between indoor/outdoor is intended to highlight man's connection to nature, while allowing for a seamless shift between inside and outside living. Located a few steps from the beach, the two buildings that make up the home are constructed of wood and concrete, with elements of traditional Japanese minimalism and echoes of bygone barn structures throughout.