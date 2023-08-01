SubscribeSign In
An enormous boulder blocks views of the street, enhancing the sense of tranquility.
A custom-tailored mechanism allows six floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors to open along the entire width of the living space, creating a seamless transition from indoors to out.
the modern facade
The addition rises above the original shack’s 400- square-foot concrete foundation, which is partially visible in the living room. A Cricket patio chair by Hershy Way is used for indoor seating opposite a Morsø wood-burning stove.
Designed by Vincent Yeuh of YJP, the Seaside House was created to act as an experience, rather than simply a building. The continuous flow of the home between indoor/outdoor is intended to highlight man's connection to nature, while allowing for a seamless shift between inside and outside living. Located a few steps from the beach, the two buildings that make up the home are constructed of wood and concrete, with elements of traditional Japanese minimalism and echoes of bygone barn structures throughout.
This mid-century modern house was transformed from a municipal garage into a private house in the late 1950’s by renowned modernist architect Paul Rudolph. At project start the house was in pristine condition, virtually untouched since it won a Record Houses award in 1960. Ruhl Walker Architects in Boston were tasked with bringing the house up to current energy efficiency standards and with reorganizing the house to accommodate the new owners’ more contemporary needs, while also respecting the noteworthy original design.
Some of the large planes of glass are sliding doors that open to the outside.
Fully-glazed walls and skylights flood the living space with sunlight.
A traditional Japanese tatami room.
A look at one of the painting that hangs on the glass wall.
With his son, William, watching, architect Noah Walker tries out the floor-to-ceiling Schüco glass doors he integrated into a guesthouse he designed off an existing barn for Nathan Frankel, an amateur violinist, in Beverly Hills, California. The new portion features an open living-dining area. See more glass houses we love!
The mashrabiyah insuring intimacy and heat protection
Main Bedroom
Miguel Angel Aragonés is seen in the cantilevered second-floor bedroom that overlooks the rear courtyard.
