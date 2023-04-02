Designed in London by James Patterson, the white-washed simplicity of the Geary Round White Wood Dining Table makes for a versatile piece in dining rooms or entryways alike. Its base and top are engineered with FSC®-certified oak veneer, solid mahogany, and engineered hardwood. Match it with the Taos Black Marble Bar Cart—made with Italian Arabescato marble veneer and FSC®-certified blackened ash wood—for a dramatic, monochromatic contrast.