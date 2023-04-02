SubscribeSign In
The outdoor integrated in the design
Dining, kitchen and entrance area in the background
Living Room
Kitchen View
Timeless furniture, custom made carpentry and art
New to the entrance from the kitchen island
Carved from solid limestone, the brutalist Capricorn Limestone Dome Pendant by Farrah Sit holds its own above the FSC®-certified red oak legs of the Pula Warm White Boucle Dining Chair by Caleb Zipperer.
Designed in London by James Patterson, the white-washed simplicity of the Geary Round White Wood Dining Table makes for a versatile piece in dining rooms or entryways alike. Its base and top are engineered with FSC®-certified oak veneer, solid mahogany, and engineered hardwood. Match it with the Taos Black Marble Bar Cart—made with Italian Arabescato marble veneer and FSC®-certified blackened ash wood—for a dramatic, monochromatic contrast.
Outfit your home with sustainable options from A to Z-shaped legs. The Perno High-Gloss Black Wood Desk with Drawers, designed by VUUE, is crafted with FSC®-certified red oak and engineered wood and finished with a high-gloss lacquer. Pair it with the Surf Sling Black Leather Dining Chair for a sleek home office silhouette.
