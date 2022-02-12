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Collection by Alyson Angus

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The updated kitchen now include a Bluesky gas stove with eight burners, streamlined cabinetry, and a wine fridge.
The updated kitchen now include a Bluesky gas stove with eight burners, streamlined cabinetry, and a wine fridge.
Architect Ward Haylett designed a number of midcentury-modern homes in the Kansas City area.
Architect Ward Haylett designed a number of midcentury-modern homes in the Kansas City area.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">On the exterior, the Second Empire Victorian retains its mansard roof, tower, bracketed cornice, gabled dormers, and arched brickwork</span>.
On the exterior, the Second Empire Victorian retains its mansard roof, tower, bracketed cornice, gabled dormers, and arched brickwork
The blue and green continue in the dining room off the kitchen.
The blue and green continue in the dining room off the kitchen.