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Collection by Nancy Cook

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House Zero by Icon and Lake Flato
House Zero by Icon and Lake Flato
Magnolia House by Chip and Joanna Gaines
Magnolia House by Chip and Joanna Gaines
In the primary bathroom, the neutral palette and subtle tile are a play on the surrounding landscape. The clients' acreage provides them with extreme privacy, hence the views from the shower.
In the primary bathroom, the neutral palette and subtle tile are a play on the surrounding landscape. The clients' acreage provides them with extreme privacy, hence the views from the shower.
The kitchen was expanded, while the original stone features were repurposed in other parts of the home.
The kitchen was expanded, while the original stone features were repurposed in other parts of the home.
Each of the bathrooms includes a towel warmer.
Each of the bathrooms includes a towel warmer.
Designed by architect Robin Donaldson as his personal home, this 3,160-square-foot loft is located in downtown Santa Barabara.
Designed by architect Robin Donaldson as his personal home, this 3,160-square-foot loft is located in downtown Santa Barabara.
A Michigan couple find out they own the last of a little-known, thought-to-be-extinct breed—a midcentury modern house by Alexander Girard.
A Michigan couple find out they own the last of a little-known, thought-to-be-extinct breed—a midcentury modern house by Alexander Girard.
The "appliance garage
The "appliance garage

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