The staircase and second-level railing was fabricated by Dennis Ludeman of Sculpture and Architectural Metal, Emeryville.
A Joe Brubaker sculpter perches in the guest bathroom, where the design team arranged a caged sconce that references old ships. The tile is by the historic Heath Ceramics, which is located in Sausalito.
The ground-floor study, the living room on the second floor, and the dining room above are all oriented toward the sea.
The home consists of three stories nestled into a coastal hillside.
Architect Wook Choi watches the sea from the living room of the home he built with his wife, artist Jinnie Seo, in Goseong, South Korea.