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A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.
The sliding front door is made of glass panels, and its bright red color was inspired by the red doors (symbolic of fortune and prosperity) found in traditional villages in Taiwan. “We wanted the front door to be transparent so that light filters into the interior even when the door is closed,” says Chu. “It was very important to have a constant relationship between inside and outside.”
A home in Karuizawa, Japan, designed by Rei Mitsui of Tokyo-based Rei Mitsui, embraces the land in a gently arced design. In the sunken living room, homeowner Rob Tull relaxes on a lin-en couch designed by Mitsui and made by Tetsuhiro Otsuka of Hiro & Associates. The recessed area’s rounded edges, echoed in the arched entryway to the kitchen and the curved ends of the staircase’s handrail, soften the home’s angularity.
The large skylight brings an abundance of natural light into the space, creating an indoor/outdoor feeling that is "so important for Melbourne climate," says Knights. The floor is Eco Outdoor Endicott Crazy Paving and is used on the adjacent outside terrace as well. "We wanted a material that would work just as well inside as out, and create a seamless threshold. Having one continuous material makes the room feel twice the size of what it really is."
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