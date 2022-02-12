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Collection by Jan Otrosina

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The home's archetypal form rises from the windswept caatinga, a vast stretch of flat, semiarid land where the northeastern tip of the country juts into the Atlantic.
The home's archetypal form rises from the windswept caatinga, a vast stretch of flat, semiarid land where the northeastern tip of the country juts into the Atlantic.
This 1978 home has a thatched roof, a traditional brick facade, and refreshed interiors with terra-cotta tile floors.
This 1978 home has a thatched roof, a traditional brick facade, and refreshed interiors with terra-cotta tile floors.