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Collection by LeeAnn Pusateri

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The Patton New Century House treads lightly on the land while providing wide-open living spaces.
The Patton New Century House treads lightly on the land while providing wide-open living spaces.
The team carried through the same Douglas Fir millwork featured in the kitchen into the primary bedroom. These intentional material choices connect the interior to the locale, as Douglas Fir is a native tree species to the coast of British Columbia.
The team carried through the same Douglas Fir millwork featured in the kitchen into the primary bedroom. These intentional material choices connect the interior to the locale, as Douglas Fir is a native tree species to the coast of British Columbia.
Bespoke cabinetry in the bedroom is painted the same color as the walls, so it recedes.
Bespoke cabinetry in the bedroom is painted the same color as the walls, so it recedes.
Garcia says people often comment that the ADU just needs a refrigerator and dishwasher, not realizing that both are seamlessly concealed in the cabinetry. “It’s actually a fully-functioning kitchen,” says Garcia, including a 15-inch WOLF cooktop, a TK dishwasher drawer, and TK refrigerator drawer. The counter is Caesarstone.
Garcia says people often comment that the ADU just needs a refrigerator and dishwasher, not realizing that both are seamlessly concealed in the cabinetry. “It’s actually a fully-functioning kitchen,” says Garcia, including a 15-inch WOLF cooktop, a TK dishwasher drawer, and TK refrigerator drawer. The counter is Caesarstone.
“My grandfather, George Fasullo, was an architect who died before I was born,” says architect Ryan Bollom. “My mom used both of our drawings as wallpaper in the secondary living space.” During the lockdown, Bollom formed an extended bubble with his parents, and he and his wife, also an architect, used the space as an office.
“My grandfather, George Fasullo, was an architect who died before I was born,” says architect Ryan Bollom. “My mom used both of our drawings as wallpaper in the secondary living space.” During the lockdown, Bollom formed an extended bubble with his parents, and he and his wife, also an architect, used the space as an office.
A modern farmhouse outside Tahoe National Forest stands as a vacation home and gallery for the owner’s art. Designed by architect Clare Walton, Martis Camp House consists of four gable forms divided by stone-clad volumes. Inside, the spaces are a collaboration between the owner, an artist and art collector, and interior designer Brittany Haines of ABD Studio. A departure from the owner’s main residence that exudes a more traditional style, the summer and winter getaway is teeming with bespoke furniture, vintage finds, and personal art.
A modern farmhouse outside Tahoe National Forest stands as a vacation home and gallery for the owner’s art. Designed by architect Clare Walton, Martis Camp House consists of four gable forms divided by stone-clad volumes. Inside, the spaces are a collaboration between the owner, an artist and art collector, and interior designer Brittany Haines of ABD Studio. A departure from the owner’s main residence that exudes a more traditional style, the summer and winter getaway is teeming with bespoke furniture, vintage finds, and personal art.
The renovated studio/pool house in the backyard features a bedroom, a kitchenette, and a bathroom. The bedside lighting is from Apparatus, and the Robusto cement floor tiles are from Clé. The tone-on-tone painting is by Trevor Paglen.
The renovated studio/pool house in the backyard features a bedroom, a kitchenette, and a bathroom. The bedside lighting is from Apparatus, and the Robusto cement floor tiles are from Clé. The tone-on-tone painting is by Trevor Paglen.
Nicole Wermer’s work <i>Rock Bench #1</i> (boulders in a custom plexiglass case) serves as a coffee table.
Rock Bench #1
A Case Study bed and Nelson ball lamp make for a cozy nook in the guest room, which has a private outdoor patio. White walls and black steel window frames serve to accentuate the home’s unique geometry.
A Case Study bed and Nelson ball lamp make for a cozy nook in the guest room, which has a private outdoor patio. White walls and black steel window frames serve to accentuate the home’s unique geometry.