w
Collection by
Wyndham Wood
Favorites
View
7
Photos
Stairs
these stairs....
Tsutsui continued the Oregon pine from the floor to the steel-reinforced cantilevered staircase, which appears to float above the floor.
Six staircases, many open to outside light, serve as pathways between the private interior spaces.
This modern farmhouse's enviable location includes views of iconic Camelback Mountain, lush landscaping, and a neighborhood teeming with families.
