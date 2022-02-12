A fresh coat of Benjamin Moore Super Hide Ultra White flat paint brightened the apartment. The accent pillows, made of African mudcloth, were sewn by Jordan's sister. The rattan rocker is from Article.
Simon Knight Architects turns a historic building into a contemporary family home by sprucing up its exterior and rejiggering the ground floor.
The wall behind the bed is covered in gold flecked hand painted wallpaper, Cosmos in Korinthian Sea, by Sarkos. The beechwood and marble nightstands are by Crate and Barrel, and the brass swing arm sconces are from Mitzi Hudson Valley.