The renovation added just 500 square feet, but the family went from two bedrooms and three bathrooms to five bedrooms and three and a half baths.
Forest views give Wildwood's homeowners direct access to their lush surroundings. The rural retreat from Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects is the perfect respite from the suburban sprawl.
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
Master Bath
The bathroom floor is made of 24" square terrazzo tiles from Concrete Collaborative. The walls and shower floor feature Heath Ceramics field tiles.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
