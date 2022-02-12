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Collection by Shelley Becker

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The bedroom additions are clad in black corrugated sheet metal.
The bedroom additions are clad in black corrugated sheet metal.
Looking toward the entrance from the residential wing of the house, which is built "like a bridge
Looking toward the entrance from the residential wing of the house, which is built "like a bridge