“My favorite aspect of the project would have to be the custom-built planter/light box suspended over the island bench,” says interior designer Kate Lucas. “The cascading plants bring a gorgeous green accent to the interiors. I also have a soft spot for the herringbone floor.” The custom planter box was built by local furniture maker and friend Lee Gratton of Gratton Design.
The apartment’s most striking feature is a custom wall and ceiling mural by Calico Wallpaper, inspired by Vancouver’s Stanley Park. The Asher bed is by Rove Concepts, the sconces are Pearl Modern Wall Sculpture by Cedar & Moss, and the bedside tables are from Crate & Barrel. A mohair throw by Bronte Moon falls across Frette linens.
Síol Studios renovated a 1920s Spanish Colonial-style home as an L.A. getaway for a creative couple. The designers prioritized keeping the original charm of the home while updating it to accommodate an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Each element in the home is a statement piece, particularly the custom-designed curving pink banquette. Upholstered in a durable outdoor-grade fabric, the seat is not only beautiful, but resilient against spills and wet swimsuits.
The cabinets were custom designed by Síol Studios and painted Deep Jungle—a bold shade of green from Pratt & Lambert. The backsplash features hand-painted terra cotta tiles by Walker Zanger. The oven range is from AGA Countertops. The floor is finished with hand-painted arabesque terra cotta tiles from Tabarka Studios.
