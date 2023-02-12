Síol Studios renovated a 1920s Spanish Colonial-style home as an L.A. getaway for a creative couple. The designers prioritized keeping the original charm of the home while updating it to accommodate an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Each element in the home is a statement piece, particularly the custom-designed curving pink banquette. Upholstered in a durable outdoor-grade fabric, the seat is not only beautiful, but resilient against spills and wet swimsuits.