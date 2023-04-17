SubscribeSign In
Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated and installed the floating steel and oak stair based on Herrmann’s design which balances geometry with organic rhythms. If Herrmann noticed a repeated pattern when she glanced at it, she played with the spacing until her eye wasn’t drawn to any single spot. “We were excited by the combination of a massive, steel superstructure and a non-repeating baluster pattern,” says Benjamin Cheney, a partner at the Montpelier-based firm. Bocci pendant lights illuminate the stair evenly and look beautiful.
The new stairs replace a narrow set that was only 30 inches wide. The couple packed storage underneath.
Architect Alessia Mosci and her partner bought this two-floor flat in a 1903 Edwardian building in London with the intention of fixing it up and reusing as many materials as possible. The stair volume was opened up to its full height, and the original stairs and floorboards kept and refinished.
Blue Savoy marble from Coastal Tile lines the floor.
Overhead is a steel mezzanine where Caspar works.
The corner of the hotel is decorated with a vintage sign.
