White-painted bricks lend texture to the facade.
Two art studios adjoin a central volume at this work/live residence built from terracreto (sustainable concrete), glass, and painted steel just outside of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Residents Austin and Lida Lowrey, retired design and museum professionals, collaborated with their two daughters—Sheridan, an artist, and Elizabeth, an architect—to design the structure as a place for creative contemplation.
The master bedroom, painted in Whisper by Comex, sports a bed that Farca custom-designed as part of his EF Collection.
The bright colors and patterns are continued into the design of the kitchen.
Moneo Brock also designed the colorful, geometric carpets and the “PlexiJazz” translucent acrylic and colored vinyl screen, which help establish the general character of the interior design.
The living room features two sofas by Patricia Urquiola designed for Kettal and a Polder sofa by Hella Jongerius for Vitra. The Slow Chairs were designed by the Bouroullec brothers for Vitra.
The triangulated floor plan centers around a single, double-height space, and features an open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area on the ground level.
Comprised of stark whitewashed angles and box forms, the interconnecting interior is focused around the pool and open walls that allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
Per the client's request, the home includes a second living room on the upper floor that's more intimately scaled for family use.
A mix of old and new was the master plan for the lemon tree house
A ray of light
Downstairs bathroom
To most eyes, Ezequiel Farca’s 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City looked like a teardown. Even the lot itself—shallow and crammed against a steep hillside—wasn’t particularly alluring. But Farca saw through all the restraints to create a spa-like refuge in one of the world’s most energetic cities. "It’s is such a hectic place. You’re bombarded by so much information the moment you step into the streets," says Farca, who first gained prominence as a furniture and interior designer. "So we envisioned this house as a retreat, a kind of a temple." The rooftop courtyard is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines. The chaise longues were designed for Farca’s EF Collection.
Terrace and swimming pool
Swimming pool
No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
Black steel-framed windows continue into the airy kitchen, complete with bespoke cabinetry.
SF Historic Renovation
In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever &amp; Ducré.
