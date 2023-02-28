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Collection by Todd Troldahl

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“We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,” says Paula.
“We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,” says Paula.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
There's plenty of storage in this midcentury layout, including the wall of cabinetry behind the small peninsula.
There's plenty of storage in this midcentury layout, including the wall of cabinetry behind the small peninsula.
“There was an art to the renovation. We wanted to bring the house into the 21st century while also paying homage to its history,” says architect Cristina Graff.
“There was an art to the renovation. We wanted to bring the house into the 21st century while also paying homage to its history,” says architect Cristina Graff.
At the center of the home is a cozy, light-filled sitting area, where black exposed beams pop against the white cathedral-like ceilings. A remodeled kitchen awaits just steps away.
At the center of the home is a cozy, light-filled sitting area, where black exposed beams pop against the white cathedral-like ceilings. A remodeled kitchen awaits just steps away.
Near the front door, charred oak treads float on a blackened steel stringer to the master suite and on to the roof.
Near the front door, charred oak treads float on a blackened steel stringer to the master suite and on to the roof.
A steel bridge connects the upper level master suite (to the left) with the existing bedrooms to the right.
A steel bridge connects the upper level master suite (to the left) with the existing bedrooms to the right.
The custom-made steel and Douglas fir staircase leads up to the bedrooms.
The custom-made steel and Douglas fir staircase leads up to the bedrooms.
Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated and installed the floating steel and oak stair based on Herrmann’s design which balances geometry with organic rhythms. If Herrmann noticed a repeated pattern when she glanced at it, she played with the spacing until her eye wasn’t drawn to any single spot. “We were excited by the combination of a massive, steel superstructure and a non-repeating baluster pattern,” says Benjamin Cheney, a partner at the Montpelier-based firm. Bocci pendant lights illuminate the stair evenly and look beautiful.
Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated and installed the floating steel and oak stair based on Herrmann’s design which balances geometry with organic rhythms. If Herrmann noticed a repeated pattern when she glanced at it, she played with the spacing until her eye wasn’t drawn to any single spot. “We were excited by the combination of a massive, steel superstructure and a non-repeating baluster pattern,” says Benjamin Cheney, a partner at the Montpelier-based firm. Bocci pendant lights illuminate the stair evenly and look beautiful.

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